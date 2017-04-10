Siblings of fentanyl addict worry ‘everyday’ they’ll get call their sister is dead

Levon Yin remembers his sister fondly.

“Chelsea was warm – she was caring, she was funny as hell,” the Calgary father said.

“It’s hard to talk to her kids about her, but that’s one thing we do talk about – how much she would make us laugh.”

His sister isn’t dead, but she’s addicted to fentanyl and, according to her brothers, a shell of her former self.

“I’m worried everyday I’ll get a call that my sister is dead,” Eli Yin said.

“I’d love for her to have a breakthrough, a trigger-point for her to get better and all this to have a happy ending, but truthfully, I’m waiting for that call.”

Albertans are dying from fentanyl-related or fentanyl-analogue overdoses at twice the rate compared to last year.

New data from the province shows 51 Albertans died from a fentanyl-related overdose in the first six weeks of the year, nearly double the total (28) in the same period last year.

According to her brothers, Chelsea sought out a doctor’s prescription to relieve her pain from fibromyalgia several years ago.

Soon enough, she was hooked and all her money was pouring into getting more drugs.

Rent, bills and her children went neglected as both Chelsea and her partner spiralled into full-blown fentanyl addictions.

“They felt they were Superman and Superwoman, that this drug allowed them to be the parents they couldn’t be before,” said Eli. “But then they got hooked and couldn’t stop.”

Three years passed before the family knew what was really going on – that’s when Levon said Child and Family Services got involved, and his niece and nephew were taken in by family members.

Everyone was hopeful it would be a turning point, but things only got worse.

“They weren’t ready to listen and they’re still not ready to listen,” Levon said.

The couple is currently living on the streets and largely out of touch with the family.

“It’s a constant struggle of feeling anger towards her, but feeling empathy as well,” Eli said.

Levon said he struggles with a lot of personal guilt.

“We’ve seen their lives unravel in the last three years because of fentanyl. It’s wreaked havoc on me emotionally,” he said.

The brothers are sharing their story in the hopes it provokes painfully-honest conversation.

“A lot of people are in this boat, but no one is willing to talk about it and be 100 per cent open, honest and truthful,” Eli said.

They have no idea if Chelsea will be alive tomorrow, next week, or even next year, but there’s one thing they’re certain of.