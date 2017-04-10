Siksika Nation fire truck stolen in daytime heist
Truck was parked in front of Siksika Nation fire station when thieves absconded with the vehicle
Gleichen RCMP are asking the public to be on the look out for a missing Siksika Nation Fire and Rescue truck after it was stolen on Sunday afternoon.
The vehicle, a 2009 Chevrolet 2500 with Alberta licence plate ZAF-284, was left running and unattended around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 9, while being used to boost another fire-fighting truck in front of the Siksika fire hall.
A member of the fire department returned to find that the running truck had been stolen.
Used primarily to fight grass fires, the truck is equipped with emergency lights, a water tank, pumps and decals identifying it as 'Siksika Nation Grass Unit 5.'
Gleichen RCMP ask anyone with information about the theft or the current whereabouts of the vehicle to contact them immediately at (403) 734-3923. Those who wish to give information but remain anonymous may do so by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by filing a report online at www.tipsubmit.com.
