Siksika Nation fire truck stolen in daytime heist

Gleichen RCMP are asking the public to be on the look out for a missing Siksika Nation Fire and Rescue truck after it was stolen on Sunday afternoon.

The vehicle, a 2009 Chevrolet 2500 with Alberta licence plate ZAF-284, was left running and unattended around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 9, while being used to boost another fire-fighting truck in front of the Siksika fire hall.

A member of the fire department returned to find that the running truck had been stolen.

Used primarily to fight grass fires, the truck is equipped with emergency lights, a water tank, pumps and decals identifying it as 'Siksika Nation Grass Unit 5.'