Ticket prices surge as Calgary Flames burn through playoffs

The Calgary Flames are in the playoffs and suddenly ticket prices are getting hot, hot, hot!

There aren’t a ton of options for Flames fans hoping to see a game at the Dome right now – the Calgary Flames themselves have released an addition 3,000 tickets that are only available through lottery,

Otherwise, there’s the resale market, through sites like NHL Ticket Exchange, Kijiji or apps like TikTiks.

Andrew Browne, co-founder of TikTiks, said Flames tickets are being sold for an average of 25 to 50 per cent of their original value, depending on how close to the ice you want to sit.

“Calgary, it’s kind of strange, because all season long it was a low market. It was kind of a perfect storm with the economy and the Flames in and out of playoff spots,” Browne explained. “But the push towards the playoffs has seen an increase in ticket prices now.”

Browne said the lowest prices through TikTiks hover around $125, but rapidly start going up from there. Comparing prices through NHL Ticket Exchange and Kijiji, middle bowl tickets go for around $200, and if you’re hoping for the lower bowl, prices tend to start around $400 to about $800. On the far end of the spectrum, the highest price we saw online was $1,600 each section 102 on NHL Ticket Exchange.

Still, in Browne’s opinion, Calgary fans have it a bit easier – the inflation is lower that other Canadian cities. While Toronto has always been a strong market for re-sales, Edmonton has skyrocketed this year

“A big push in Edmonton has been the fact the Oilers are in the playoffs for the first time in 10 years,” Browne explained. “So, there’s kind of a perfect storm for higher ticket prices, with a new stadium, higher face value of tickets which leads to higher secondary value and just a lot of excitement around the team, Connor McDavid and them being in a home playoff spot.”

In terms of actually getting a ticket in Alberta, there’s plenty available – if you’re willing to pay the price.

Play it Safe

The Southern Alberta Better Business Bureau is warning Calgarians to be aware of scammers, who could be out in higher numbers with the playoff fervour.

Popular scams include people selling tickets under a fake identity, re-selling the same e-tickets to multiple people and counterfeit tickets.

Mary O'Sullivan-Andersen, CEO of the Southern Alberta BBB, said whenever possible, purchase from the venue.

When buying online, always ask to meet someone in person and never wire money to a stranger – use a credit card, so you have some recourse if you get scammed.