Uber offers Calgary customers a taste of the good life with new UberSELECT rideshare service

Uber is stepping up its ridesharing service in Calgary with the launch of UberSELECT today.

Geared towards those looking for a more luxury experience, UberSELECT will offer Teslas, Mercedes, Audis and BMWs as part of their operator-owned fleet.

“It is going to be a little bit of a premium to your standard UberX rates, but the experience is that much better as well,” said Ramit Kar, Uber’s western Canada general manager in a press conference from Uber Calgary’s new office, ‘the Greenlight Hub,’ on Monday morning.

Kar believes the option will appeal to business travellers as well as those who may use UberX for day-to-day trips, but want to impress or splurge on a night out.

The introduction of UberSELECT to other cities has been successful, and Calgary is an ideal market for the expansion, with over 70,000 active riders and nearly 1,500 driver partners in the city.

Ed Tanas has been a driver partner with Uber since its launch in December of 2016, and is excited to upgrade his services to UberSELECT.

Tanas began driving a 2016 Tesla in January and said moving up as an UberSELECT driver partner will allow him to “earn more while offering customers a better experience.”

He said most of his riders are curious about the luxury vehicle and impressed by its cost and energy efficiency.

Tanas said after leaving the oil and gas industry, his experience with Uber has been positive, and now he drives 40 to 50 hours a week, with no intention of returning to his old job.

At present, Kar does not yet have an exact number of UberSELECT driver partners in Calgary, but said he believes there are enough available to meet the expected demand.