AHS warns of possible measles exposure in Calgary

Calgarians who may have been exposed to the highly contagious disease, which can be spread easily through the air, should call 811

The measles rash typically develops three to seven days after the fever.

A case of the measles has been confirmed in the Calgary Zone and there’s a risk the public was exposed, according to Alberta Health Services (AHS).

The possible exposure happened at a Shoppers Drug Mart located at 8060 Silver Springs Blvd. NW in Calgary on Sunday, April 2 between 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

AHS is advising those born after 1970 who haven’t had two doses of the measles vaccine or had the disease before to call 811. The health body is compiling a list of those possibly at-risk.

If symptoms start to develop, AHS wants you to stay home and call 811 before visiting a doctor or health care facility – measles can be easily spread through the air.

The highly contagious disease causes a fever, cough and a runny nose. A red blotchy rash typically develops three to seven days after the fever, appearing around the face and ears first before spreading to the body, arms and legs.

