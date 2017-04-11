AHS warns of possible measles exposure in Calgary

A case of the measles has been confirmed in the Calgary Zone and there’s a risk the public was exposed, according to Alberta Health Services (AHS).

The possible exposure happened at a Shoppers Drug Mart located at 8060 Silver Springs Blvd. NW in Calgary on Sunday, April 2 between 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

AHS is advising those born after 1970 who haven’t had two doses of the measles vaccine or had the disease before to call 811. The health body is compiling a list of those possibly at-risk.

If symptoms start to develop, AHS wants you to stay home and call 811 before visiting a doctor or health care facility – measles can be easily spread through the air.