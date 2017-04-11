Alberta contributions to Vimy Ridge often forgotten, says Calgary historian

Canadians recently celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge, but few could tell you of its actual significance.

Stéphane Guevremont, a military historian in Calgary, is currently touring Alberta, “showing the myth of Vimy and the fact,” as well as celebrating the province’s maverick spirit – as evidenced by those that fought in the famous battle.

“The western Prairies gave eight out of 17 battalions. Why? They were recent immigrants and most of the volunteers were not Canadian. Half of them were born outside of Canada,” said Guevremont.

In fact, 70 per cent of the first fighting contingent of Canadians was not actually Canadian at all.

“Most of those guys were born in the British Isles and were going home for a free trip because they were told the war would be over by Christmas. The problem was, they never said which Christmas.”

Guevremont said despite our tendency to describe Vimy as a defining moment for Canada, in reality, “the First World War almost destroyed Canada. It was the worst political crisis ever,” he said in reference to the conscription crisis, which affected the French Canadian contribution to the First World War.

Guevremont also said it could not be considered a unifying moment for Canada’s First Nations people either – despite one of the greatest heroes from Vimy – and the entirety of First World War – being a Métis RCMP officer from Fort Saskatchewan, Alta.

Henry Norwest was a sniper with Calgary’s 50th Battalion who had 115 kills, and won the Military Medal at Vimy Ridge.

One of four Victoria Cross recipients from the Battle of Vimy Ridge, Private John Pattison, had immigrated to Calgary from England and was 41-years-old when he enlisted, also with the 50th Battalion. He went to war in place of his 16-year-old son, who had enlisted while underage.

Raymond Brutinel, born in France, was a prospector, adventurer, and editor of Edmonton’s French newspaper, Le Courrier de l'Ouest. He went on to add inventor to his list of accomplishments.

“He bought Ford Model “T” chassis, put armour on them, put machine guns on them, and offered them to the Canadian army. This was the creation of the first Canadian motor gun brigade. We were ahead of everybody,” said Guevremont.

“Again, he was an immigrant, he became a Canadian, was decorated with the second highest award for bravery, the Distinguished Service Order."

Canada couldn't have made the contribution it did in Vimy without the sacrifice of its immigrant population, said Guevremont.



“We did not come of age at Vimy. We were already an elite unit, and that’s forgotten,” said Guevremont.

But, despite that, it is still an influential part of the Canadian story.

“In Canada it instils a sense of pride. And yes, maybe half of those guys were not Canadian, but after Vimy, they saw themselves as Canadian,” he said.