Alberta privacy commissioner investigation stonewalled by province

The Government of Alberta fully or partially redacted nearly 800 pages of content requested by the province’s own privacy commissioner in an investigation into allegations of delays in interference the government’s handling of freedom of information requests, according to reports tabled by commissioner Jill Clayton.

The Information and Privacy Commissioner presented the two reports in the Alberta legislature Tuesday, outlining some of their finding in a nearly three-year investigation into the delays in accessing Freedom of Information and Privacy Act (FOIP) requests for information.

While Clayton’s report does acknowledge an increase in the number and complexity of the requests for all of the province’s departments, “the investigation faced a number of challenges that made it impossible to make meaningful and reliable findings with respect to other potential issues in the access request response process,” a release stated.

According to the release, 466 of nearly 800 pages of requested Government of Alberta records were entirely blacked out. Further, all witnesses for the investigation were represented by a lawyer from Alberta Justice and Solicitor General, which the privacy commissioner’s office said was “unprecedented in the history of the office’s investigations.”

The commissioner believes this may have prevented witnesses from providing candid information.

“I am deeply disappointed in how this matter has unfolded,” said Clayton.

“What should have been a relatively straightforward investigation has concluded under a shadow that brings the very notion of independent oversight into question and has the potential to erode public confidence in an open and accountable government.