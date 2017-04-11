Calgary community grant gives oomph to local projects

Calgarians can once again add their voice to the Soul of the City and improve local neighbourhoods.

It’s like Dragon’s Den, but much friendlier.

Essentially, 10 different community projects will be pitching for a shot at one of five $10,000 grants (courtesy Calgary Foundation and RBC) and the audience will vote on which projects should receive the funding.

So the organization is inviting anyone and everyone out to lend their vote.

This is the fourth year Soul of the City has taken place, and previous winners said the grant was vital in getting their projects off the ground.

Over in Dover, there once sat a dilapidated tennis court – locked up and unused.

So the community created a pitch to de-pave the court and create a communal garden. They topped it off with a mural made entirely of re-used wood from around the area, in partnership with Antyx Community Arts.

“We were trying to set up a meeting place,” explained organizer Karen Begg. “Our garden is actually communal, which makes it different from a regular community garden, in that there’s no fee.”

If you volunteer, the harvest is shared.

“Because Dover is a bit of a low-income neighbourhood, we do find that food security is a problem. It’s been really exciting,” she added.

A hop over to Wildwood, and the community just completed kinetic water spiral sculpture made of recycled materials.

But it’s more than something pretty to look at.

The art piece actually helps with drainage issues around the community centre. It catches the water, stores it in an underground cistern, and then that water is pumped back out to be used in the community garden.

“The Soul of the City gave us free reign on how inventive or creative we wanted to be with the project,” said Michelena Bamford, who designed the project with Lane Shordee. “I think it’s a really important grant in terms of supporting emerging artists or projects that normally wouldn’t get other streams of funding.”