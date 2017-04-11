Calgary Scotch Malt Whisky Society takes its members to flavour country with bold and unique tastings

Peat, oak, smoke; these are some of the first flavours that come to mind when describing a good Scotch.

But what about chipotle chilli pepper, dried pineapple or candy necklaces?

Scotch purists might consider such flavours to be blasphemous, but for members of the Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS), these are palate-pleasers.

“It’s meant to evoke some kind of image - because the sense of smell can create connections with memory that are quite unique,” said Rob Carpenter, co-founder of the Canadian SMWS chapter.

Based in Edinburgh, a SMWS tasting panel evaluates specialty casks of whiskey and chooses seven casks to be bottled and sold each month to society members around the world.

Each bottle is given a specific code: the first number representing the distillery, the second number is how many casks were bottled.

The distillery codes can be found online - it’s an open secret - but most members are more interested in the tasting experience.

“It’s a different approach – most of the industry really tries to play on history. They don’t play up where it’s from, they play up the fact that it’s a good whiskey,” said Andrew Ferguson, owner of the Kensington Wine Market, exclusive retailer for the Canadian SMWS.

“You have a range of flavours from the most light and delicate and fine, to the most over-the-top, aggressive, in your face, unapologetic profile, and everything in between,” he added.

The flavours and aromas are so varied and distinct that each bottle comes with its own quirky name and description.

The Edinburgh tasting panel includes “whisky writers and poets who can put evocative things around what they can smell and taste in the whiskey,” Carpenter said.

“Some of my favourit names over the years were ‘Wild West Cowgirl Dressed in Leather,’ and ‘Baby-Faced Arsonist,’ they’re really all over the map,” said Ferguson.

The exclusivity is also a selling feature for members – some of which have collections numbering in the hundreds.