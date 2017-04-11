Family sues Calgary police for fatally shooting relapsed drug addict

CALGARY — The family of a man shot and killed by a police officer two years ago has filed a lawsuit against the Calgary Police Service alleging excessive and unlawful use of force.

In March 2015, police broke into Anthony Heffernan’s hotel room after he missed checkout.

Heffernan, who his family says was undergoing a drug relapse, had a lighter and syringe in his hands and some of the officers say he lunged at them.

Heffernan was tasered, then shot four times.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team ruled there was potential for charges in the case but prosecutors didn’t feel there was a good chance of conviction.

Heffernan's brother Grant hopes the lawsuit will bring answers and change to the way police conduct business.

“The point is we want is police accountability for their actions,” he tells CTV Calgary.

The lawsuit seeks compensation for the cost of the funeral, lost wages and the family’s grief counselling.

None of the allegations has been proven in court and police won’t comment on the case.