Heffernan family sues Calgary police for ‘wrongful death’ of Anthony Heffernan

The family of a Calgary man shot and killed by police almost two years ago exactly has sued the Calgary Police Service—and they want to see it go to trial.

“It’s not about the money at all. We’re suing just for accountability,” said Grant Heffernan, brother of the victim and one of the complainants.

Anthony Heffernan, 27, who was battling drug addiction, was shot four times—three to the head and neck—after police were called to the Super 8 motel on Barlow Trail on March 16, 2015, after reports of a customer who had failed to check out on time.

In late august of 2016, more than a year after Anthony’s death, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team’s (ASIRT) executive director, Susan Hughson, announced that although they had found evidence to support pressing charges against the officer who killed Anthony, none would be laid because the Alberta Crown Prosecutor’s service (ACPS) didn’t think there was a high enough likelihood of conviction.

At that time, ASIRT said that when he was killed, Anthony had both hands in the air. They said he was also holding a lighter in one hand and a syringe with no needle in the other hand.

A statement of claim, filed March 29, 2017—just days after the two year anniversary of Anthony’s death— was provided to Metro by the Heffernan family. They allege that the force used on Anthony was “excessive and unnecessary” and led to his “wrongful death.”

Defendants are listed as Calgary’s then-interim police Chief, Paul Cook, Const. McLoughlin, and John Doe #2 through #6.

The claim shows that the Heffernan family is seeking $225,000 to cover funeral costs, grief counseling as well as lost wages and legal fees.

Grant said he’s hoping that this isn’t settled outside of court, but rather goes to trial so that the accused—Const. McLoughlin, would have to speak out for the first time about what transpired the day Anthony was killed.

“If we can go to trial, Const. McLoughlin will have to testify. He will have to get on the stand and explain what happened that afternoon with my brother,” he said.

Grant said he feels the police have “stonewalled” the investigation.

Further, Grant said there are still many unanswered question in the case. He said his family was told that two additional bullets were found – one next to Anthony’s head, and the other through the window of an adjacent hotel room.

“With a bullet a few inches from my brother’s head while he’s laying on the ground, we wonder if that last bullet was fired when my brother was already dead on the ground?”

Metro has reached out to Calgary police who said they have yet to see the actual claim.