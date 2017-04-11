News / Calgary

'Maybe I shouldn’t make a bet': Nenshi mulls Flames playoff wager

Another year in the playoffs, another year for Calgary's mayor to stake his bets on the players' ultimate success

Mayor Naheed Nenshi performs

Screen Capture/ Youtube

Mayor Naheed Nenshi performs "Let it go" with the Heebee-jeebees and friends in 2015.

Naheed Nenshi hasn’t bet on the first Flames playoff game – yet.

In 2015, the betting mayor was forced to sing “Let it Go” in a council meeting wearing a Ducks jersey after the Flames lost the playoff series 4-1 in 2015.

So, naturally, Calgary’s public is waiting on his next set of bets with bated breath.

What will it be this time? More poetry, doughnuts, and the shameful leader wearing opposing team’s jersey?

“We’ve got to get on it, eh?” said Nenshi. Highlighting the fact that he’s high and dry for playoff bet plans.

“I’m kind of thinking that maybe I shouldn’t make a bet because my record is not very strong, particularly when it comes to hockey.” 

