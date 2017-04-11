'Maybe I shouldn’t make a bet': Nenshi mulls Flames playoff wager

Naheed Nenshi hasn’t bet on the first Flames playoff game – yet.

In 2015, the betting mayor was forced to sing “Let it Go” in a council meeting wearing a Ducks jersey after the Flames lost the playoff series 4-1 in 2015.

So, naturally, Calgary’s public is waiting on his next set of bets with bated breath.

What will it be this time? More poetry, doughnuts, and the shameful leader wearing opposing team’s jersey?

“We’ve got to get on it, eh?” said Nenshi. Highlighting the fact that he’s high and dry for playoff bet plans.