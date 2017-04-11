New tech company coming to Calgary will have ripple effect: Nenshi

Mayor Naheed Nenshi believes the tech company that is setting up an office here in Calgary will help send the message that the city is a great place to do business.

“The fact that this will be their first foray in Canada will have ripple effects well beyond their own investment,” said the mayor.

Nenshi can’t yet say which company it is but he said they are well-known, and that a ribbon cutting is planned for later in the spring

The mayor was on a trade mission to Silicon Valley and the San Francisco area last week to promote the city. Also on the trip was Calgary Economic Development CEO Mary Moran, and provincial Minister of Economic Development and Trade Deron Bilous.

Nenshi said many of the companies had never heard of Calgary, while others were on board and close to making an investment.

“There’s a very specific problem they have right now around immigrations and visas in the us – and it’s a problem we can solve today,” he said.