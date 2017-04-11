Stan Lee returns to Calgary Comic Expo

They keep packing in the comic book legends!



Even after saying 2016 would be his last visit to the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo, Stan Lee has come out of Canadian convention retirement to join in Todd McFarlane’s homecoming at this year’s expo.



Lee is one of the creators of comic book legends like Spider-Man, Hulk, the Fantastic Four, Iron Man, the X-Men and others and was a driving force behind Marvel Comics rise to the top of the comic book industry.



He posted a video about his return to Calgary on Facebook.



“Hey my Canadian cousins. You know, I had said I couldn’t be back to Canada anymore, but then I found out my dear friend Todd McFarlane is going to be there and he asked if I would join him, and nobody can say no to Todd McFarlane,” Lee said in his post.



The pair will appear at the Calgary Comic & Entertainment Expo all weekend, including a special spotlight panel with dates and times to be announced.



For tickets to this year’s Calgary Expo, visit calgaryexpo.com