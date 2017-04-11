Two Calgary youth basketball clubs suspended from CMBA spring league without warning

Two Calgary youth basketball clubs said Calgary Minor Basketball Association (CMBA) left them in the lurch when they received an email stating they’d been suspended from this year’s spring league.

The Calgary Storm basketball club and Calgary Youth Development Club (CYDC) said they were informed of their suspensions via email—which they provided to Metro—stating that their suspensions were based on numerous complaints in past years.”

“We feel that Storm/CYDC does not share the same vision that CMBA has for basketball in Calgary,” wrote the CMBA in the early February correspondence.

In interviews with Metro, both Strom and CYDC, who both cater to hundreds of Calgary kids aged 5-17, said they were blindsided by this decision as neither of them had been informed of any misconduct or potential suspensions.

“It was very surprising,” said Amy Rapada, administrator for Storm. “We were thought, ‘Whoa, what is going on?’”

John Hedgwood , president of CYDC Panthers Club, was granted a meeting with CMBA—only because he replied within 24 hours, according to CMBA first vice-president Dave Clark—where they were told the suspensions were because both clubs were intentionally running up the score on other teams.

“They really gave us no justification except that we ran scores up on teams, and we said, ‘No we didn’t intentionally run up scores on any team,’” he said. “We stated to them that we have been on the losing side of some very lopsided scores ourselves and had never complained.”

Hedgewood said the clubs should have been brought in to discuss the matter and work on a solution.

“An easy fix,” he said.

Rapada said Storm was never granted a meeting—which Clark confirmed—stating that CMBA chose not to meet with the club as they had responded by threatening legal action right off the bat.

In an interview with Metro, Clark said that the decision to suspend both clubs was made unanimously by the CMBA board of directors and that in September both clubs are invited to meet with them to discuss reinstatement for the following season.

Clark said there were behaviours from both players and coaches that “weren’t great sportsmanship,” there had been disrespect to rented property and unfair play.

“Being that they’d run up scores by 80 points in some cases and continue to full court press,” he said. “We advised several times this wasn’t in the spirit of community basketball, but they kept going.”

Clark said CMBA did reach out to the clubs and owners by phone, and when they didn’t hear back, “we decided the next playing season we would review it…and decided at that time that we’d suspend the clubs for a year.”

According to Clark they realize that it would have been better to have a process in place for suspensions, but up until now it’s been case-by-case because incidents have been so uncommon.

“This is the first year we saw this type of behavior to the extreme,” he said. “We are going to be reviewing our process and putting a process in place so this doesn’t happen again.”

Lyle Tomie, who has two kids that play for Storm, said “the ship has sailed for these children this season.”