Accountability and transparency behind increase in internal Calgary police complaints

The Calgary police service says an increase in internal Professional Standards Section (PSS) complaints can be attributed to a call from the force’s executive for increased transparency and accountability—and a Mount Royal University criminologist agrees.



According to Insp. Keith Cain, PSS complaints aren’t to be confused with HR issues, but are actually matters that are either criminal in nature or fall under the Police Act. He said if something is criminal in nature police must wait until it’s concluded in court before they can begin to investigate.



Cain said when Chief Roger Chaffin came into leadership he gave a “direct order” in respect to accountability and transparency.



“It became very clear from Chief Chaffin and the executive that he wanted all these matters brought forward,” said Cain.



In 2013 CPS saw only 20 internal PSS complaints, but when Chaffin became the top-cop there was a huge spike to 41 in 2015. There have already been 20 internal PSS complaints filed in 2017.



“It doesn’t always happen immediately that you change culture, but supervisors and officers have to understand that there is support for them to come forward,” said Cain. “Because if it’s something they’ve noted about a peer or a subordinate it’s not always easy to bring those things forward."



Mount Royal University justice professor and criminologist, Ritesh Narayan, said after a year of police involved shootings and general police misconduct brought forward in the public realm in 2016, the service has been trying to change policy and culture.



Narayan said this can be attributed to a need for more transparency and how internal complaints are handled.



“The CPS is going through a change in culture. There has been a very hegemonic masculinity culture in the CPS, where you keep things within the walls,” he said. “But now with the new calls for transparency and the chief of police desperately trying to improve their image, which has created an environment where police officers are more comfortable talking about each other.”



Cain said one huge challenge faced by PSS is closing cases in a timely matter. He said since 2013 they’ve seen an increased case load but no more man power—but that’s about to change, with one, possibly two new positions being added in the department this year.