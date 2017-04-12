Alberta government announces $13 million for Calgary flood mitigation

CALGARY — The Alberta government is committing another $13 million towards flood mitigation projects in Calgary.

The funding will help pay for small-scale projects to protect the city from flooding.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi says these projects will provide some peace of mind for those most at risk.

He says the city is headed into the flood season and the work being announced is another step toward a more resilient and safer city.

The announcement does not include funding toward the proposed Springbank dry dam.

It’s estimated the reservoir would cost about $263-million and would be capable of diverting more than 70 million cubic metres of water from the Elbow River during high-flow periods to a reservoir.

The funding announcement includes projects for the neighbourhoods of Sunnyside, Roxboro, Eau Claire and Harvie Passage.