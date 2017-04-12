Alberta Health Services hopes to bring civilians and responders together as first anniversary of wildfires approaches

One year on, for those affected by the wildfires in Fort McMurray it may not get any easier to cope, but the bonds their community forged remain as strong as ever.

Through a project called ‘One Year Later’ – a virtual scrapbook - Alberta Health Services (AHS) is hoping to give civilians and frontline responders the opportunity to share stories of their experiences during the fires.

“We want to make people aware that we were all in this together, and we continue to be in this together,” said Kerry Williamson, senior media relations advisor for AHS.

AHS is asking Albertans to submit stories, photos and letters of thanks by e-mail to oneyearlater@ahs.ca. On May 3, they will be made available in an online gallery.

“We’re anticipating that the anniversary is going to be a trigger for some,” said Dr. Sandra Corbett, chief of psychiatry at the centre.

Corbett believes it’s important that efforts like this are made, even virtually, to show support.

“We certainly felt the support from all over Alberta and all over Canada, and then you get the impression that people have forgotten and moved on to the next disaster. So, for some people it’s good to be allowed to talk about the effects because we’re not back to normal, we’re not fully recovered.”

Corbett said she’s seen a number of people struggling with depression, grief and post traumatic stress disorder in the aftermath of the fires.

While there are several phases of recovery, the process can be different for everyone. Corbett said it’s important to be aware that for some, reminiscing is healing, but others may not want to revisit painful memories.

Corbett said it also means a lot to frontline staff to be included and recognized – as they too were affected.

“A lot of staff at the hospital did lose their homes, and we all lost something, even if it was just the time away from home,” she said.

“[AHS] has been involved every single day since [the fires]. We know that the disaster didn’t end when the fire was put out, and it didn’t end when people started returning to the community. The effects will be felt for a long time,” said Williamson.