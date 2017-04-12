Battle of Alberta heats up as Notley and Ceci go head to head over NHL playoff wager

A friendly NHL playoff wager between Premier Rachel Notley and finance minister Joe Ceci over the Battle of Alberta may be the most divisive rift Alberta’s NDP caucus is likely to see.

In a flag-raising ceremony Wednesday at Calgary’s McDougall Centre, Ceci laid out the terms for a bet that would see the winner enjoying a few cold ones from an Alberta craft brewery, while the loser wears the opposing team’s jersey to the legislature.

“We’re going to raise the Flames flag here in Calgary, in Edmonton, the premier is going to do the same thing with the Oilers flag,” said Ceci.

The flags will stay up until one of the teams is eliminated from the playoffs. The first team’s flag to come down is declared the loser of the bet.

Ceci said he’s excited just to see the Flames and Oilers compete in the playoffs together for the first time in a long time. But he’s even more excited about the prospect of a Flames win.

“It’ll be even sweeter to watch the premier get me some cold Alberta beers while wearing a Flames jersey in the legislature.”

Ceci said that despite the rivalry between the two Alberta teams, there is a lot that unites Flames and Oilers fans too, especially “a temporary, yet deep, deep loathing for all things Californian” as the two teams face off against the San Jose Sharks and the Anaheim Ducks.

He said the boost to the economy is also a bonus for Albertans and anticipates fans and visitors to Calgary during the playoff run will “spend a little money along the Red Mile.”

The generous nature of Albertans is also something Flames and Oilers fans share, and once both flags have come down, they will be signed by each team and auctioned off in support of their respective charities.

Candice Goudie of the Calgary Flames Foundation said, “While we’re competitive to the core, we’re so thrilled that these two teams are in the NHL playoffs,” – noting that there are no fans in the world quite like Albertans.

That being said, she’s partial to the Flames.