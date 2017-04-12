Calgary approves 64 new homes on Hamptons golf course land

The Hamptons Golf Course is going to get a bit smaller as parts of the course are given up for the construction of 64 new units.

Councillors approved the controversial plan after a morning of hearing from residents who did not want to lose golf course space – and in some cases backyard views – to new development.

Only Coun. Peter Demong and Mayor Naheed Nenshi voted against the plan. Demong said he’s frustrated to see people buying in areas zoned for golf, only to have that change.

“The fact that golf is on the decline encourages the behaviour,” said Demong, adding he wants to see a better format for these sorts of changes in the future.

Mayor Nenshi said he had concerns about the developer’s long term plans with the course, and he wanted to see a stronger commitment on those plans.

Coun. Gian Carlo-Carra saw things differently, noting that having golf communities is an important part of a large, vibrant city, and that the applicants were attempting to save the entire golf course by sacrificing a portion of it.

“This is a very modest change to the landscape to create economic viability for the applicant,” said Carra.

Coun. Ward Sutherland spoke about his own experience with having his backyard change over two decades from a forest to a development.

“They’re actually trying to hold on to the golf course,” he said. “To not expect change in the city is not realistic.”

After the first reading of the bylaw had been approved, Coun. Andre Chabot put forward an amendment that would prevent homeowners from adding secondary suites.

Mayor Nenshi cautioned against approving that amendment, saying the fears residents might have of ne'er-do-wells are not based in reality.

“We will absolutely have homeowners who will want nanny suites and in-law suites,” said the Mayor.

That motion was defeated on a 6-6 tie. Couns. Jim Stevenson, Brian Pincott and Druh Farrell were absent.