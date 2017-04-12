Calgary Board of Education facing $38 million deficit in 2017-18

Cuts to service could be coming after the city’s public school board projected a nearly $40 million deficit for the 2017-18 school year.

According to the Calgary Board of Education’s Budget Assumptions report presented at Tuesday’s board meeting, they’re anticipating a $38.6 million deficit in the 2017-18 school year.

The report states the CBE will see costs increase in 2017-18 “for the operation of four new schools, grid movement in accordance with collective agreements, as well as inflation and escalating costs of contractual obligations.”

They said to maintain current service levels across the CBE in 2017-18 the board would require a 4.8 per cent rate increase in base instruction funding.

“With enrolment-only funding there will be a decrease in service levels across the system to balance the budget for 2017-18,” the documents read.

Joy Bowen-Eyre, chair of the board, said that they tried to "proactively advocate" to the provincial government to change their funding model to avoid this situation, but now that it's arisen they've chosen to "support staff not stuff, because we know the biggest impact on a student is quality teachers and staff that can support them."

In order to reduce spending by $38.6 million CBE administration said they can’t continue to do everything the same way or at the same level of service as in 2016-17.

The report said “funding per student is used as a measure of the amount of funding by Alberta Education has been providing on a per-student basis,” and that for a number of years leading up to 2013-14, the amount has been declining and after an increase in 2015, the amount is expected to remain flat.

Lisa Davis, founder of Kids Come First, said this is a “double whammy,” and that the blame is on both Alberta Education and the CBE. She said she hopes there’s less finger pointing and more focus on finding solutions.