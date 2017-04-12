Calgary police says demand for drugs causing lots of vehicle thefts, break-ins

Calgary's police chief has painted a bleak picture of efforts to fight opioid use in the city.

Roger Chaffin (CHAFF'-in) told a college audience that opioids such as fentanyl lead to three or four deaths in Alberta every day.

He says fentanyl seizures last year were up 675 per cent over the five-year average.

Chaffin says methamphetamine use is up 273 per cent over the five-year average.

The chief says the demand for drugs has resulted in skyrocketing rates of vehicle thefts and break-ins.