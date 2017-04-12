Calgary truck-theft victim still waiting for answers

It’s been three weeks since David Lawrence found most of his stolen truck at a Calgary scrap yard.

Although he now has his truck back, he’s still waiting on any answers as to what happened, or who will be charged.

“I’ve called people, I’ve left messages, I’ve left emails and voice mails,” he said.

Lawrence said he hasn’t had a response back from anyone – including police or government officials.

Calgary police told Metro the investigation is ongoing.

Lawrence has argued that a simple and free VIN check through the Canadian Police Information Centre (CPIC) system would’ve alerted the workers at Pick N Pull that his truck had been reported stolen.

Colin Kelly, spokesman for Pick N Pull, said the company purchased Lawrence’s truck based on all appropriate paperwork and in accordance with all legal requirements.

“We had no basis to believe that this vehicle was stolen and cooperated fully with the local authorities to investigate this matter,” he said. “All vehicles purchased without a title or registration are VIN checked to validate they’re not stolen.”

Metro contact the Alberta Motor Vehicle Industry Council to see if that regulatory body planned to take action against the 52 Street Pick N Pull.

Lynette MacLeod, manager of communication and education for AMVIC, said the 52 Street SE location was not a registered AMVIC member three weeks ago, but is now.

She said they can’t comment on specifics in this case but did note that there is nothing specific under Alberta’s Fair Trading Act that requires businesses to check the VIN.

Det. David Bailey with the CPS auto theft resource team noted that there are gaps with the province’s paperwork requirements on vehicle sales which make theft easier.

He said the bill of sale needs to be more like an affidavit. Currently, the province has a bill of sale form available for download from the website.

Items that are recommended but not required to note on the bill include phone numbers of all people involved, signatures of witnesses, payment method, and where the vehicle was last registered.

Lawrence feels frustrated at the lack of accountability.