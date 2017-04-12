'Best opportunity': Calgary police Chief backs supervised consumption sites

Calgary’s chief of police has voiced his support for the move towards supervised consumption sites in Calgary, calling it the “best opportunity” to start developing trust and building relationships with the city’s growing number of addicts.

Chief Roger Chaffin said he’s fully aware of the “complex environment” that comes alongside powerful opioids and that with so many things at play –mental health, community safety, crime trends, family life—you can’t “simply detox.”

While giving a talk to a group of Bow Valley College students about the opioid crisis Wednesday, Chaffin said three to four people a day die due to opioid overdoses. In recent months the deadly drug fentanyl has made headlines across the province for it's rising death toll.

“There’s a lot that needs to occur, but our first and best opportunity is a clinical setting to start developing trust with them and building that relationship that provides services to them,” he said, adding that CPS is partnering with Alberta Health Services, the city and other community partners.

At a community meeting this week Chaffin said he asked a room of 50 people if they would like to have these sites “in their backyard.”

“And of course no one put their hand up,” he said. ”So we have to respect that, and that’s where the controversy lies.”

The chief said when people think of these sites they often imagine the Vancouver setting which “unfortunately in that setting, we saw hypodermic needles on the ground and drug dealers hanging out in the area.”

But, Chaffin said, unlike Vancouver, Calgary isn’t dealing with one entrenched community filled with drug addicts and that they live in all quadrants of the city.

“It’s about bringing it more into a clinical setting where the police then has the opportunity to bring in the safety mechanisms around it,” he said, adding that Calgary has had methadone clinics for years without any of those sorts of issues.

Chaffin said it’s important that police and their partners use “evidence-based approaches” when dealing with these sites.

“You also know that by not doing anything, by simply trying to arrest your way through it, the justice system won’t be able to solve the problem, it won't create solutions and we’ll be dealing with this for many, many years in a reactive way,” he said. “This is an opportunity to create a healthier system, a healthier community with proactive work out there so we can limit this.”

Chaffin said you can’t have a system where the only two outcomes are “you get treatment or you die.”