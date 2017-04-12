Court appearances for Calgary police officers charged with perjury and assault put over
Sgt. Les Kaminski, Calgary Police Association president, and Const. Derrick Brant will appear in court next on April 20
Court appearances for the Calgary police association president and another Calgary Police Service officer have been adjourned to later this month.
Recently-elected Calgary Police Association (CPA) president, Sgt. Les
Kaminski’s previous counsel, Willie DeWitt, was recently named a Court of Queen’s Bench judge.
MacLeod asked to have both officers’ next court appearance adjourned. They will now appear April 20.
Kaminski is charged with perjury and assault with a weapon, while Derrick is facing a charge of assault causing bodily harm,
The charges stem from a 2008 traffic stop in downtown Calgary, where Jason Arkinstall was charged with uttering threats towards Derrick.
Arkinstall was acquitted in 2011 by a provincial court judge, who stated in his written decision that he didn’t consider Kaminski and Derrick to be credible witnesses.
After charges were laid against Kaminski, the CPA held another vote asking their members if they wanted him to stay on as president, in which the majority voted for him to remain in the position.
