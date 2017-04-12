Court appearances for Calgary police officers charged with perjury and assault put over

Court appearances for the Calgary police association president and another Calgary Police Service officer have been adjourned to later this month.

Recently-elected Calgary Police Association (CPA) president, Sgt. Les Kaminiski, and Const. Brant Derrick did not appear in court Wednesday. Defense lawyer for Derrick, Don MacLeod, appeared on behalf of his client and as an agent for Kamnski , who’s new counsel, Alain Hepner, is out of the country.

Kaminski’s previous counsel, Willie DeWitt, was recently named a Court of Queen’s Bench judge.

MacLeod asked to have both officers’ next court appearance adjourned. They will now appear April 20.

Kaminski is charged with perjury and assault with a weapon, while Derrick is facing a charge of assault causing bodily harm,

The charges stem from a 2008 traffic stop in downtown Calgary, where Jason Arkinstall was charged with uttering threats towards Derrick.

Arkinstall was acquitted in 2011 by a provincial court judge, who stated in his written decision that he didn’t consider Kaminski and Derrick to be credible witnesses.