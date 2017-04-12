Historic Eau Claire Smokestack nearing de-designation despite opposition

The Eau Claire Smokestack is inching closer to a new site, after a council committee voted in favour of de-designating it to move the historically protected resource 15 metres.

The smokestack in Eau Claire was built in the 1940s and marked the Calgary Transit garage. It was the only remnant of development in area at that time. It was first municipally designated in 2008 and now, nearly 10 years later it may be de-designated.

Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra said he thinks the city actually did good work, in hand with the developer and the heritage initiative “banging the drum” to stand up for the smokestack.

“I’m not at all convinced this sets a precedent beyond the problematic, principle-based decision that you are de-protecting something that you’ve protected,” said Carra. “I don’t think it opens up the barn door because the wherewithal, the willingness, the ability to tackle this, especially with a project (of this scale), I’m reluctantly willing to support this.”

The motion to de-designate and move the smokestack was approved unanimously at the committee level, despite several voices of opposition from the heritage community.

The proposal made by the developer would move the smokestack in one piece and pay the city (on top of the moving cost) $300,000 which will be put into the City of Calgary Historic Resource Conservation Grant Program.

Coun. Peter Demong highlighted that the proposal didn’t have any accounting for the risk of breaking or damaging the smokestack. Administration said it would be moved in one piece and the developers have engaged professional movers. If there’s a “failure” during the move, the developer would have to mitigate that.