Hold the door for Hodor at the Calgary Expo

Hodor. Hodor, hodor, hodor. Hodor!

Translation: International DJ and Game of Thrones actor Kristian Nairn is riding into this year’s comic Calgary Comic Expo, nearly a year after his character’s farewell from the show.

Q: How did you grow as an actor from the beginning of the series?

A: I mean, it changed my life immensely. I don’t think there’s anything in my personal life that’s the same as it was before Game of Thrones, all in positive ways. I’m hugely grateful for it.

As an actor, I’d only ever studied acting. I never really pursued it as a career before. The biggest part of that, I think, was having confidence in what you do.

Q: Considering a large part of your role was carrying actor Isaac Hempstead Wright on your back, how much was physical activity and staying in shape important?

A: It definitely was important – my back definitely suffered through the role. There was immense, immense effort involved; I’m not going to lie about it. Especially season one, two and three. As Isaac got bigger, it was almost impossible for one person, so we had to find other ways to do it.

I always managed to fulfill what I needed to do, but you have to keep yourself right. Always on top of physio and stuff.

Q: As a successful DJ, why do people need DJs today, when it’s so easy to plug in an iPod?

A: There’s more than being a DJ that pressing play on an iPod. Like, I don’t plan my sets before I go out on stage. I go out there, play a song, gauge the reaction, and that’s how I choose the next song. Then I build it up into a crescendo. It’s a journey. That’s called having musicality – I have a degree in music. I play the piano, guitar and DJing is using every bit of my musical abilities.