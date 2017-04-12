Calgary man who dismembered Joey English receives 18 month sentence

The man convicted of indignity to human remains for dismembering and disposing of the remains of a 25-year-old Indigenous Calgary woman was sentenced to 18 months in jail Wednesday.

Joey English’s remains were discovered in a wooded area of Crescent Heights Park in June 2016. Joshua Weise, pleaded guilty to the offence of offering indignity to human remains back in November.

In a courtroom full of English family members and supporters, Judge Mike Dinkle read his decision in court Thursday.

He sentenced Weise to 18 months in jail, minus time served.

Weise has seven months remaining in jail, and upon his release he will be under house arrest for a three-month period, followed by another three months with a strict curfew where he must be home between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Dinkle called the offence “rarely seen” and said Weise—who 's believed to have dismembered and disposed of Joey’s remains after returning home to find she’d overdosed on drugs he’d provided—acted with no regard for the victim’s family.

“This crime was selfish, savage, heinous and contrary to all civil society,” he said. “It not only changes his life but the lives of so many friends and family members of Joey English.”

Joey’s mother, Stephanie English, told reporters following the decision that she was “somewhat OK” with the sentencing, and took refuge knowing he’d be off the streets for awhile longer. She said she took comfort in Dinkle’s condemnation of Weise’s actions and warnings not to breach his conditions.

“Them finally telling him he’s walking a thin line on a thin sheet of ice. He’s already marked himself with what he’s done,” said Stephanie. “I still can’t bury my daughter in full.”

Stephanie said she believes her daughter was gifted her body from the creator, and that "her spirit is home."

The real damage has been to Joey's children, she said, adding that she's working hard to keep them and her own children out of harm's way.

Crown prosecutor Ken McCafrey said it’s clear to him Dinkle thought long and hard about his decision.

“Certainly the order that he gave was well within the limits with what the law provides,” he said. “The case is hard, because nothing is going to bring back Joey English.”

McCafrey said he was pleased to see the judge impose strict conditions on Weise including a total ban on drugs and alcohol.

Weise is also given do-not-contact orders for members of the English family and ordered not to attend many locations the English family frequents—including Crescent Heights Park where Weise dumped Joey’s remains.

Before allowing Weise to leave the courtroom, Dinkle gave him a final warning, by ordering him to carry his probation conditions with him at all times upon his release.