Mount Royal University finds new provost close to home

It was a national search that landed in Calgary’s back yard: Mount Royal University is pulling a talented candidate for their Provost and Vice-President, Academic position from the University of Lethbridge.

Last year, the school’s provost Kathryn Shailer left her post suddenly after academic staff voted down her academic plan, and the school was in the midst of budgetary spat between administration and academic staff.

Effective July 1, 2017 Lesley Brown will be filling the post, and she’s proud to do it.

“The people who stepped into the leadership role in the interim have done an exceptional job, and I’m very grateful,” Brown said. “I look forward to building upon the foundation (previous) provosts have provided for Mount Royal University.”

She comes to MRU with a 20-year career at the U of L in various positions, most recently serving as the Vice-Provost and Associate Vice-President, Academic at the school.

Lots of work has been done since last year to mend the relationship between administration and faculty, according to Duane Anderson, Vice-President of Administrative Services.

“Coming out of last year we did a complete review of things and struck an institution-wide task force,” Anderson said. “It’s been working very well over the past six to eight months, but it’s not quite done…we think we’re really headed in the right direction.”

Brown hopes to bring her signature energy and colourful personality to the institution.

“I think I can bring some energy and enthusiasm, exceptionally strong commitment to student experience, to ensuring they have the finest experience to their undergraduate education,” Brown said. “I’ll also bring a commitment to inclusion and diversity, as well as collaboration.”