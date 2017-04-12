'He escaped death': Cunning pig makes stealth escape to southern Alberta sanctuary

It’s a rescue that went off without a hitch, or a squeal.

Someone missed one detail after a delivery of pigs was completed and the driver only realized miles away from the slaughter house in Western Canada: a little piggy had stowed himself away in the back of his truck.

That’s when Leslie Gould and her best friend Danni Bauer came in with a borrowed truck, driving hundreds of kilometers north of Calgary to see a man about a pig.

It was initially a Facebook post that spurred action. Gould saw it immediately, a pig that needed help, and asked the Alice Sanctuary, where she volunteers, if they had space for another pig.

They did, so the crew hit the road.

The driver needed to clean out his truck between deliveries, and couldn’t keep the pig around because he had to pick up another load.

It’s quite the puzzle trying to figure out how the pig, who Bauer named Wendell after an Andy Shauf song, stowed away. But she said they have some clues.

When drivers make these deliveries they back into a bay, flush to the wall, and workers inside the abattoir guide the animals out of the truck. Bauer said the driver thinks that Wendell hopped back in at the last minute unseen.

They met the driver in a Co-op parking lot and were ready for a fight to get the animal, which Gould said would have been standing on his feet for countless hours, into their truck.

But it went pretty smoothly, and Wendell was headed for the Alice Sanctuary, lying down in their truck bed for the first time in days.

He told them that he was willing to buy the four to six month old pig from the farmer, and wanted updates on its wellbeing; he’d become quite attached.

Gould gets emotional when she talks about why she and her friend were willing to take the trip for a pig.

“The thought of him waiting on this truck, to his death one way or another, is just too much,” Gould said. “Just the fact that he escaped death literally…I think it’s really important for people to hear his story.”

On the sanctuary’s Facebook, and her social media streams people were rooting for him, and she hopes sharing his story will make people think about the meat industry differently.