Province, Nenshi hopeful they're closing in on agreement with Tsuut’ina on Springbank Dry Dam

The city is willing to joining forces with the province to convince the Tsuut’ina Nation to reconsider their opposition to the Springbank Dry Dam project – but according to Mayor Naheed Nenshi a solution may already be on its way.

In March, the Tsuut’ina Nation made their opposition to the project clear, alleging the government hadn’t properly addressed concerns over the lack of consultation, or consent, and the effect the dam could have on their land.

“Ultimately, the conversation is a conversation between our neighbours the Tsuut’ina Nation and the provincial government,” said Nenshi. “The city, as always, is willing to be a helpful partner in this.”

Nenshi said they have an excellent relationship with both the provincial government and the Tsuut’ina Nation.

“My latest understanding is that the conversations are actually going very well, and there’s a resolution in short sight,” said Nenshi. “I hope that is the case.”

Both mayor and minister said the Springbank dam project is extremely useful, not only for the City of Calgary, but also the Tsuut’ina people.

Minister of Environment and Parks Shannon Phillips said the province is continuing to engage the Tsuut’ina stakeholders on the project. She said she personally had a number of interactions before the province decided to proceed with the project.