Calgary girl followed home from pool by stranger: Police

A 12-year-old girl was followed home by a man in the community of Thorncliffe on Wednesday according to Calgary police.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on April 12. The girl walked past a man while leaving the Thornhill Aquatic & Recreation Centre located at 6715 Centre St. N.W.

She realized the same man was following her and when she arrived at her home, alerted an adult who confronted the man. He fled.

Police say the man did not interact with the girl at any time during the incident.

He’s described as Caucasian, in his early 20s, 5’8” tall, with a brown hoodie, blue jeans, black baseball cap, white running shoes and scratches on the left side of his face.