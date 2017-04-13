Calgary police member charged for allegedly striking man with his vehicle

A 13-year-veteran police officer has been charged with assault after allegedly threatening a man and striking him with his vehicle, according to a news release from the Calgary Police Service (CPS) on Thursday.

On Jan. 29, 2015, Douglas Sherwood was off-duty and at his home in northwest Calgary when he allegedly saw a man dressed in construction attire walking up and down the road outside.

Sherwood, 41, allegedly went out to his vehicle and saw the same man walking in-between his home and a neighbour’s.

The off-duty officer got in his vehicle and followed the man down the street, according to CPS, and rolled down his window to speak to the individual.

Sherwood, allegedly without identifying himself as a member of CPS, reportedly questioned the man about why he was in the neighbour’s backyard.

The man, according to CPS, didn’t speak to the officer and continued walking. Sherwood was allegedly following in his vehicle when the man kicked it.

The officer then “lightly struck” him from behind with the vehicle before getting out, according to CPS.

A physical altercation occurred, the release said, which resulted in injuries to both the man and Sherwood. The service member is also said to have verbally threatened the man.

A witness saw the incident and called 911, at which point Sherwood is alleged to have identified himself as a CPS member.

CPS said in a news release that charges were reccomended against the officer after consulting with the Crown.