'You can feel it': Calgary Transit fan drivers bring home the Flames

If you think there’s nothing like kicking back and watching the game with friends, or feeling the energy as it washes over the Saddledome for a home game – you haven’t driven for Calgary Transit.

But luckily, two of transit’s top fans (there are many more, we’re sure) have agreed to share why game day is one of their favourite times to drive.

“You can feel it, you can see it,” said driver Lindsay Kemble. “When you have the sign ‘Go Flames Go’ on the bus, when you’re wearing the jersey people notice and it gets them excited.”

Lindsay Kemble said people love seeing her vintage jersey. It was her mom’s, bought in the 1980s. She wore it to the 1989 finals and it's been signed by a few players who played in that game when the Flames won the Stanley cup. This is her first time driving during a Stanley Cup Playoff series.

Sukhpal Parmar has been a fan since 1988 years and says he’s been doing Calgary Transit playoff runs for 17 years and he said it’s always a happy time, even when some customers have indulged before the game.

“People are so happy and you can see the smile on their face,” Parmar said. “Even when they go to games at about six-o-clock, seven-o-clock they’re happy, singing and even some of them are already drunk.”

Kemble chimed in, adding that it’s good that they, as transit drivers, can be a part of excitement but giving people a safe option to get to the game and home.

Spokesman Ron Collins said the top priority for Calgary Transit is their passengers have fun, but are also safe. Drivers are encouraged to have their “Go Flames Go” destinations signs on, and wear jerseys to show their playoff spirit.

“We’re obviously a big part of the community,” said Collins. “This is a way for us to show we are a big part of the community.”

You might be thinking: why would they want to miss a game, not hear the score and see the plays? They told Metro it’s because they’re actually experiencing games through their passengers.