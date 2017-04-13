VIDEO: Suspect sought in Calgary restaurant arson

Calgary police have released CCTV footage they hope will spur tips on a southeast Calgary arson earlier this month.

According to police, an unknown person set fire to the Le La Vietnamese restaurant located at #4 - 6624 Centre Street SE.

The video shows a culprit smashing the front window and tossing what’s believed to be a Molotov cocktail into the restaurant. The video shows the suspect’s clothing catching fire and the person may have had burnt clothing or burns to their upper body.

The suspect is believed to have worn dark coloured shoes, blue jeans, plaid jacket and was carrying a backpack.