Calgary Board of Education trustees vote against third-party budget review

A motion put forward by the Calgary Board of Education’s Ward 6 and 7 trustee to have an external budget review every four years, was narrowly defeated at Tuesday’s board meeting.

Trustee Trina Hurdman’s proposed amendment would have allowed the Board of Trustees to engage an independent review of its resource allocation every four years, similar to how the board currently appoints an independent auditor to conduct an annual financial audit.

“I think there's always value in external validation,” Hurdman said.

“Although we're already highly regulated and we have lots of mechanisms to ensure efficient allocation in resources, there's always value in having that external, third party validation of what you’re doing, and they can also bring forward new ideas that you may not have considered in the past.”

The trustee said she believes these reviews also increase public trust.

Hurdman’s motion failed to pass in a 4-3 vote.



“The board had a debate on it and ultimately decided that they were satisfied that there were enough regulations and procedures in place to ensure effective allocation of resources,” she said.

This motion was defeated on the same day the board spoke about their budget assumptions report for the upcoming school year, in which they projected a nearly $40 million deficit.

Hurdman said for the last seven years, the CBE hasn’t been provided enough provincial funding to maintain service levels as the exact same as the previous year.

“After seven years I believe our administration has done a lot in order to improve efficiencies, and they’re kind of scraping the bottom of the barrel now,” she said,

Hurdman said it’s likely the reviews would simply validate the CBE’s resource allocation, suggest new ideas, or explain that Alberta Education inadequately funds them.