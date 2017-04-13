Calgary Board of Education trustees vote against third-party budget review
The motion was denied just as the CBE warned of a nearly $40 million budget shortfall for 2017/2018
A motion put forward by the Calgary Board of Education’s Ward 6 and 7
Trustee Trina Hurdman’s proposed amendment would have allowed the Board of Trustees to engage an independent review of its resource allocation every four years, similar to how the board currently appoints an independent auditor to conduct an annual financial audit.
“I think there's always value in external validation,” Hurdman said.
“Although we're already highly regulated and we have lots of mechanisms to ensure efficient allocation
The trustee said she believes these reviews also increase public trust.
Hurdman’s motion failed to pass in a 4-3 vote.
“The board had a debate on it and ultimately decided that they were satisfied that there were enough regulations and procedures in place to ensure effective allocation of resources,” she said.
This motion was defeated on the same day the board spoke about their budget assumptions report for the upcoming school year, in which they projected a nearly $40 million deficit.
“After seven years I believe our administration has done a lot in order to improve efficiencies, and they’re kind of scraping the bottom of the barrel now,” she said,
“It could say, ‘you know what—like with the transportation review—you’re actually underfunded and that's
