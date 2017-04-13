Video: Calgary whippet sets Guinness record for popping 100 balloons

Whippet: Good.

That’s the verdict on Toby, an excitable Calgary dog who celebrated his ninth birthday by snapping and clawing his way into the Guinness Book Of World Records.

Toby – or Loughren Christmas Star, if you prefer pedigree names – set the new mark for Fastest Time To Pop 100 Balloons By A Dog in front of a wild crowd of kids at a city YMCA.

“Toby and I have volunteered as entertainment for the community for all of our lives together,” said the pup’s owner, Christie Springs. Popping balloons was just one of Toby’s many talents. He has always been amazing to me and others.”

The mark the whippet was charged to beat stood at a scant 39.08 seconds, and Toby chomped and popped his way to the century mark in 36.52 seconds.

So who is the washed-up pup that was just stripped of a title? Meet Twinkie, a California Jack Russell Terrier who set the mark last year.