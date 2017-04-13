Partnership splits cost of $40M interchange for southeast Calgary

Residents of southeast Calgary will have improved access after a deal between the city, the province and the area developer for a new interchange.

In a joint announcement Thursday, a funding partnership was confirmed for the construction of an interchange at Deerfoot Trail and 212 Avenue SE, which will open up further development of the Seton, Rangeview and Cranston communities.

The $40 million project, split between the Government of Alberta, the City of Calgary and Brookfield Residential, is still subject to tender with a projected construction start date of fall 2017.

It’s long been an annoyance for residents of Cranston and Seton to only have one access point, with this interchange giving them a second one. It also opens up the first major road for the new community of Rangeview.

The project also allows for further access and development around the South Health Campus and ensures appropriate access for a future LRT terminal for the south end of the Green Line LRT.

“As Calgary continues to grow, this interchange will keep Calgarians moving while opening up this corner of the city for development,” said Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi.

Brookfield Residential estimates the project will help open up $4 billion in economic activity and create more than 25,000 jobs through the ongoing development.