Man sought in Calgary on 14 warrants
Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary police at 403-266-1234
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Calgary police are hoping for the public’s help to locate a man wanted on warrants related to stolen property.
Gerald David Junior Benn, 19, who also goes by the name of Jay Benn or Junior Benn, has 14 warrants out for his arrest on a variety of stolen property charges, and for the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.
Benn is described at 5’8”, 170 lbs with black hair and brown eyes, and a tattoo of a diamond on his left shoulder. He also has a scar on his left eyebrow.
Anyone with information on Benn is asked to call the Calgary police at 403-266-1234.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary