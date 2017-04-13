Man sought in Calgary on 14 warrants

Calgary police are hoping for the public’s help to locate a man wanted on warrants related to stolen property.

Gerald David Junior Benn, 19, who also goes by the name of Jay Benn or Junior Benn, has 14 warrants out for his arrest on a variety of stolen property charges, and for the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Benn is described at 5’8”, 170 lbs with black hair and brown eyes, and a tattoo of a diamond on his left shoulder. He also has a scar on his left eyebrow.