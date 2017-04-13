Police release photos of suspect truck linked to indecent act

The Calgary Police Service asking for the public’s help to identify a vehicle that may be connected to an indecent act that occurred in Huntington Hills earlier this month.



At around 10 a.m. on April 4, police were called to Alex Munro School after two young girls told their teacher that they had seen a man masturbating beside a truck near the corner of Huntwick Way and 78 Avenue NE.



He made a vulgar comment to the girls before they went into the school.



The suspect is described as Caucasian, approximately 5’9” tall, with a medium build. He was wearing grey jeans, a grey top (possibly a hoodie) and a grey baseball cap.



Police found CCTV footage captured by a bus driving in the area around the time of the incident. Investigators believe the man’s truck may have been a 2011 to 2014 white Ford F-150XL SuperCrew pickup truck with a 4x4 sticker near the tail lights.



The truck captured by the camera also had a push bar on the front, a tonneau cover, running boards and fog lamps installed.



Police would like to speak with the owner or driver of this truck as they believe they may have information that will help with the investigation.



Anyone with information on this incident or the truck is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be provided by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.