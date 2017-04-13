Sex assault charges stayed against former pastor, judge says detective negligent

CALGARY — Sexual assault charges levelled against a former Calgary pastor in a case from more than 20 years ago have been dropped by a provincial court judge.

In May 2016, Wagdi Iskander, 54, had been accused of sexually assaulting two girls and a woman between 1994 and 2011.

The judge stayed the charges following a four-day hearing, saying that the detective in the case had been negligent in his investigation.

Iskander was also accused in 2015 by a man who told police that he was sexually assaulted during counselling sessions when he was just 11 years old.

Those charges were stayed as well.