Veteran Calgary police officer charged in two-year-old assault

CALGARY — An officer who has been with the Calgary Police Service for 13 years has been charged following an altercation in a city neighbourhood more than two years ago.

Police say an off-duty officer was in his home in January 2015 when he spotted a man dressed in construction clothing walking up and down the street and between two houses.

They allege the officer got into his truck, began to follow the man and questioned him through the driver's side window, but did not identify himself as a policeman.

Police say the man avoided speaking to the officer, but kicked his truck before being struck lightly by the vehicle.

There was a physical altercation and both men were injured.

Douglas Sherwood, who is 41, is charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats.