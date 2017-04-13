Ward 6 Coun. Richard Pootmans not seeking re-election

Another Calgary city councillor has announced he will not be running in the fall election.

Ward 6 Coun. Richard Pootmans has decided to call it quits after seven years in the council chambers

In an emailed release, Pootmans said he is proud of the collaborative work he did with residents, community associations and council to create a higher quality of life in his ward.

Pootmans has joined Ward 3 Coun. Jim Stevenson and Ward 11 Coun. Brian Pincott on the list of current councillors not running next year.