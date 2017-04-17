Crowshoe family will ‘never be done’ seeking justice for murdered teen

In Blackfoot, there isn’t a word for goodbye, only one that means “I’ll see you later.”

That provides some comfort to Jimmy Crowshoe, who’s son Colton was murdered nearly three years ago, although the family wonders if they’ll ever get answers.

The Alberta Serious Response Team (ASIRT) announced last week it had concluded its investigation into the Calgary Police Service’s (CPS) handling of Colton’s missing persons file in 2014 and allegations racial bias was shown by officers towards the 18-year-old a week before his disappearance. No charges will be laid, even though Susan Hughson, executive director of ASIRT, admitted mistakes were made – they just weren’t criminal.

“I think about him everyday, I go in his room, and I ask myself who did this. I wish I could make things better, but I can’t,” Jimmy said. “I miss him a whole lot.”

Tanya Johnston, Colton’s aunt, said she wasn’t surprised to hear no charges would be laid, just deeply disappointed.

“When we found out, I told (Hughson) that today, not only did you let down Colton and his family, but you also let down so many other indigenous families,” she said. “Because now we know – we’re still on our own in this system.”

Even more disappointing, the outcome of the investigation had been leaked to the media before the family had officially been informed, according to Johnston.

“We were all in shock. The meeting wasn’t even over and they’re already out there with the story. We couldn’t believe it,” she said.

Jimmy said he’ll never give up trying to get some kind of justice for his son.

“We’re angry. We’re sad. We don’t know what to do,” he said. “I just want the guy who did this to Colton to stand up instead of being a mouse and be a man.”