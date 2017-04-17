Calgary's Jacob Puzey places 41st in Boston Marathon

Calgary’s Jacob Puzey was the first Canadian runner across the finish line at the Boston Marathon on Sunday, and 41st overall.

Not bad for a runner who is admittedly still officially an American.

“Canada has been home for the last two years,” he said. “My wife is Canadian, my daughter is Canadian – I’m an aspiring Canadian.”

Puzey was 41st overall across the finish line with a time of 2:26:52.

While it wasn’t a personal best, Puzey said he had to contend with unusually warm conditions on the day of the race, as well as high winds.

“I hadn’t run a road marathon for several years so I can’t complain,” he said.

Puzey’s wife Amy and their 11-month-old daughter Ashima were along for the trip. Amy is also a runner, and the pair work together to keep each other motivated.

“I just ran a marathon a couple months ago – so we have to balance training based on who’s got a race coming up,” she said.

Amy said the crowds were 11 people deep, and she was pushing a stroller, but people let her to the front of the crowd so she could see her husband run past not far from the finish line.

Puzey said the marathon has been a bucket list item for him.

“A lot of times, as soon as people find out you run the very next question is, have you run the Boston marathon?” he said. “It’s almost kind of a right of passage as a runner.”

He was also doing it in preparation for the Calgary Marathon – specifically the 50km race at the end of May.

Overall, he said running the marathon was an amazing experience unlike any marathon he had previously done.