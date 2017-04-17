The Devil's Playground: Calgary legend explored in documentary

There’s a familiar legend passed down through Calgary’s youth – a school burned down at the turn of the 20th century, killing the students inside.

Now those kids have come back as ghosts, haunting the school remains and preventing foolish construction workers from ever tearing the building down.

Such is the legend of Devil’s Playground.

But Dori Davidson-Revill wasn’t satisfied by the legend, which is light on facts (including a concrete location of the alleged school).

So, for the past five years, Davidson-Revill has been putting together a documentary on the subject, which will screen at this year’s Calgary Comic Expo.

“It was a lot of fun, when we found something,” he laughed. “But a lot of times, we hit dead ends.”

Every time he and his crew felt like they had enough solid information to release the documentary, suddenly a new lead would pop up and throw everything else into question.

True believers of the myth often shared the same story. So Davidson-Revill dug deep to find the people truly annoyed by all the questions.

Eventually, he discovered the legend revolved around a historic Calgary family, who had ties to establishing the Calgary Stampede, Elliston Park and pioneers who founded areas like Forest Lawn.

Parts of the legend even connected to Austin, Texas.

In talking to the Ellis family, he was shown historical books and records that finally put the pieces together.

Now, you’ll have to watch the documentary to find out where the myth ends and facts begin, but one thing Davidson-Revill promised, is that the history of the land is much more interesting than the folklore.