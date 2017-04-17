Trial of Calgary man who allegedly hid wife’s body in basement begins Tuesday

The trial for a man accused of killing his common-law wife and hiding her body in the basement of their family home will begin Tuesday.

Allan Shyback was arrested in December of 2014—two years after his partner and mother of their two children, Lisa Mitchell, was reported missing—and charged with second-degree murder and committing indignity to a body.

Mitchell, who was 31 at the time of her disappearance, was last seen at her home in the southeast community of Ogden on Oct. 29, 2012.

At the time of Shyback’s arrest, police said he and Mitchell had a history of domestic violence, but no one was ever charged.