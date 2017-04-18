Alberta hopes to connect reserves with reliable water supplies

On any given day, several communities in Alberta are forced to rely on inadequate and inconsistent water sources for everything from brushing their teeth to staying hydrated.

The NDP government announced recently it would be spending $100 million over four years to improve access to clean drinking water for indigenous communities.

It’s easier said than done, given that reservations are under the federal government’s umbrella – they’re the ones who specifically seek to end boil water advisories, according to Richard Feehan, Alberta’s minister of indigenous relations.

He said even if a community doesn’t face a boil-water advisory, they might not have a reliable, consistent water supply – and that’s where the province can step in.

The funding will be used to connect communities with regional water supplies.

“Then the federal government needs to hook up at the reserve boundary and bring that (water) into buildings on the reserve,” he said.

The funding will be allocated on a project-by-project basis based on self-evaluated needs from affected communities.