Ancient Hindu art of Bharatanatyam adds melody and motion to Calgary stage

Pooja Thakore grew up with a sari on her shoulders and a gajra in her hair, telling stories with her hands and feet.

Back in 1987, her mother, Roma Thakore, founded Kala Bhavan of Calgary, an Indian dance company.

Roma immigrated to Calgary with a bachelor’s degree in dance from the University of Bombay, and, for the past 30 years, has kept the company going through her own passion.

“Because it was run by my mom, I think I basically danced before I walked,” Pooja Thakore laughed. Most of the girls who started in the dance company are now women – who haven’t given up their roots.

For the 30th anniversary, the company has teamed up with script writers out of India to put on something special. Not just a regular dance routine, this will be a full-blown production, with more than 45 performers acting, dancing and stealing hearts.

“Basically, it’s like a live Bollywood movie come to life on Calgary stage,” Thakore explained. “There’s drama, there’s love, there’s heartbreak, there’s dancing and everything people would expect from a Bollywood movie.”

The story is that of India’s history. The narrative starts at a time when temple dancing (specifically bharatanatyam) was seen as a prestigious and highly sought after role in Indian society.

However, after India became a British colony, funding was stripped from many temples, and dancers fell into poverty. Suddenly, there was very little respect and a lot more misconception about the art form.

In the early 1900s, however, there was a revival of bharatanatyam, and suddenly the style saw a resurgence of popularity not only in India, but around the world.

Kala Bhavan will retell this history, but with a ton more drama and a little less historical accuracy, on stage.

Thakore feels it’s important to have events like this, and make them accessible to non-Indian audiences, to help Calgarians better know the culture – the easily recognizable elements are just to get people through the door.

“It’s not just Bollywood and butter chicken,” she said. “There’s so much more that’s part of South Asian culture, and I think over the years, we’ve seen that more and more, with events across the city.”