Photos: Orphaned Banff bathroom bear cubs shipped to Ontario sanctuary

It's still a mystery how three baby bears ended up locked in a Banff bathroom a few weeks ago.

But now one thing's certain, the orphaned cubs have found a new home.

On April 1, dispatch was called after someone walked into a bathroom with three young black bears inside. The Vermillion Lakes pullout washroom was located on the Trans-Canada Highway, west of Banff.

At the time, officials told media it was unclear how they ended up in the bathroom as there was no momma bear nearby to be found.

The bears were too young to survive without a mother, so Parks Canada was looking for a suitable home for the cubs.

Over the easter long weekend the three bundles of joy travelled from Alberta to Ontario where they were picked up and brought to the Aspen Valley Wildlife sanctuary in Ontario.

"They were met at the Toronto airport by our wildlife veterinarian, Dr. Sherri Cox of the National Wildlife Centre Canada, and Aspen Valley's manager, Howard Smith," read a Facebook post. "After an exam and feeding in Dr. Sherri's mobile vet clinic, they headed north to the sanctuary."